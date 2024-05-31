Author Andrew Ritchie’s New Book, "Words of Hope," is a Collection of Reflections on Different Bible Verses That Will Inspire Hope, Love, and Encouragement
Recent release “Words of Hope” from Page Publishing author Andrew Ritchie a moving and enlightening work designed to fill all curious readers with a sense of purpose.
New York, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrew Ritchie, who was born in Buckie, Scotland, has completed his new book, “Words of Hope”: an emotional, faith-based work written to inspire hope in readers.
Author Andrew Ritchie began writing in 2012, and this is his second published book. He has a BA (Hons) in theology. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, during lockdown, he would go for his authorized walks. During that time, he would talk to people from a safe distance, and they would share their fears and hopes. Three years later, the pandemic is over, but the fear is very noticeable due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Ritchie writes, “Over the last several days, we have been looking at the seven churches of Revelation but through a different interpretation. We have been exploring them as they are human conditions of the heart. The final one is the faithful heart. Could this be the heart that is described in 1 Samuel 13:14 when the kingdom was removed from Saul? King David is often described as the man after God’s own heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrew Ritchie’s remarkable work is rooted in the true meaning of scripture.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Words of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Andrew Ritchie began writing in 2012, and this is his second published book. He has a BA (Hons) in theology. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, during lockdown, he would go for his authorized walks. During that time, he would talk to people from a safe distance, and they would share their fears and hopes. Three years later, the pandemic is over, but the fear is very noticeable due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Ritchie writes, “Over the last several days, we have been looking at the seven churches of Revelation but through a different interpretation. We have been exploring them as they are human conditions of the heart. The final one is the faithful heart. Could this be the heart that is described in 1 Samuel 13:14 when the kingdom was removed from Saul? King David is often described as the man after God’s own heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrew Ritchie’s remarkable work is rooted in the true meaning of scripture.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Words of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories