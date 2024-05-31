Author Justin Mead’s New Book, "Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story," is a Chilling Novel That Follows a Group of Friends in a Fight for Their Lives
Recent release “Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story” from Page Publishing author Justin Mead is a terrifying novel that centers on two brothers and their six friends who party in a cabin until midnight and awaken something evil deep in the woods.
La Grande, OR, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Justin Mead, a self-proclaimed horror geek born and raised in Leominster, Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story”: a frightening novel about a group of friends who awaken an evil creature in the woods.
The creature of the night kills four friends instantly, leaving the other four survivors alone and trapped. Danny, the big brother, decides to take leadership and plans on fighting for his life. What Danny doesn’t know is that there is something else far worse stalking all of them outside the cabin.
As a teenager, author Justin Mead always wanted to create something thrilling, whether it was creating videos or writing scripts. After high school, Justin started to write more. He ended up having to take a break due to personal events and work. One day, Justin was watching a horror movie with his mom, Gina. Justin and Gina disliked the movie. Justin knew that he could write something way better, so he dug through all his old scripts and found “Murdered at Midnight.” Justin then decided to write a book about it. Today, Justin continues his writing, being as creative and unique as ever.
Mead writes, “The sun shines, making the woods glow brightly. The woods in Idaho are peaceful and quiet with no sound. Deep within the woods, trees of dark wood surround a cracked tombstone. RIP is the only thing engraved on it. A loud roar of a sports car is heard waking up the trees, making the crows fly away. The ground under the tombstone shakes as if an earthquake was happening. The tombstone breaks with each piece hitting the rough terrain then dissolves into nothingness. The ground shakes once again, but this time, a disfigured hand reaches out. The ground then splits open with smoke filling the air. A loud roar from an unknown creature is heard so loud that the passing car’s passenger window breaks. The glass shatters and cuts a beautiful blonde woman.”
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Mead’s nightmarish tale takes readers on a heart-pounding journey as they discover who will live and who will be murdered at midnight.
Readers who wish to experience this action-packed work can purchase “Murdered at Midnight: A Gruesome Horror Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
