Author Pastor Lindsay McMurtry’s New Book, “Is Your Belief Enough?” is a Poignant Discussion That Explores How One Can Expand and Strengthen Their Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Is Your Belief Enough?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Lindsay McMurtry is a powerful, faith-based devotional designed to take readers on a compelling journey to help them reflect upon their relationship with God and find true healing and peace by growing their bond and forging a new path in Christ.
New York, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Lindsay McMurtry, who works in management, has completed her new book, “Is Your Belief Enough?”: a thirty-day daily devotional designed to help readers expand their faith and open their hearts to God’s incredible teachings, revealing how he can help those seeking peace in a world of ever-increasing chaos.
“God started tugging at my heart in 2020 to start writing,” McMurtry writes. “God poured His heart out through my pen! I can 100 percent guarantee that these are not my words. God guided my heart and voice on this! Is your belief enough? This book asks some tough questions—with biblical backing, showing us God’s love, grace, and mercy! God deserves way more than we are giving Him! We can do better! Pray through this! Let God speak to you! Find healing! Find peace! Grow your relationship with Jesus!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Lindsay McMurtry’s new book will help expand the minds and hearts of readers as they discover the incredible salvation and glory available to those willing to allow Christ into their lives and restore their faith within him.
Readers can purchase “Is Your Belief Enough?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories