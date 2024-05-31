Author Pastor Lindsay McMurtry’s New Book, “Is Your Belief Enough?” is a Poignant Discussion That Explores How One Can Expand and Strengthen Their Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Is Your Belief Enough?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Lindsay McMurtry is a powerful, faith-based devotional designed to take readers on a compelling journey to help them reflect upon their relationship with God and find true healing and peace by growing their bond and forging a new path in Christ.