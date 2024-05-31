Author Jeanne Neale’s New Book, "Saving Mary," is a Heart-Pounding Novel That Centers Around One Woman’s Journey as She Gets Swept Up Into a Suspenseful Mystery

Recent release “Saving Mary” from Covenant Books author Jeanne Neale is a compelling and spellbinding narrative that follows Mary, a young woman who unwittingly uncovers a shocking criminal conspiracy that places a target on her back, forcing her to follow the trail and crack the case before it’s too late.