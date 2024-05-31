Author Jeanne Neale’s New Book, "Saving Mary," is a Heart-Pounding Novel That Centers Around One Woman’s Journey as She Gets Swept Up Into a Suspenseful Mystery
Recent release “Saving Mary” from Covenant Books author Jeanne Neale is a compelling and spellbinding narrative that follows Mary, a young woman who unwittingly uncovers a shocking criminal conspiracy that places a target on her back, forcing her to follow the trail and crack the case before it’s too late.
Yuma, AZ, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeanne Neale, who longs to inspire those who read her books with courage to meet the tough times in life, has completed her new book, “Saving Mary”: a thrilling tale that follows a young woman who stumbles upon a dark mystery that she’ll have to unravel in order to save herself.
“Mary was standing in the doorway hiding from the rain when suddenly the door opened, and she almost fell inside,” writes Neale. “Catching herself, she entered what looked like a foyer to a restaurant. Looking around, she heard voices; and someone was saying, ‘Dad, you can’t do it. There has to be a better way.’
“An older man angrily replied, ‘There isn’t. Don’t you think I have tried to find one?’
“Startled, she heard steps coming toward her. ‘Get out of my way, son! The sooner I get it done, the sooner it will be over. Now move!’
“Realizing she would be caught eavesdropping, she turned quickly to leave, but the door wouldn’t open; it was stuck. Struggling, she heard, ‘Hey, who are you? Come back here!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanne Neale’s new book is a thrilling ride from start to finish that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Mary's harrowing journey and unravel the mysteries that lie beneath the surface. Filled with unexpected twists and pulse-pounding suspense, “Saving Mary” is a must-read for fans of gripping thrillers and psychological dramas.
Readers can purchase “Saving Mary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
