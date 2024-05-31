Author Terri Rice’s New Book, "Chinchillas," is a Heartwarming Series of Fascinating Facts Surrounding Chinchillas to Help Readers Prepare to Care for Them as Pets

Recent release “Chinchillas” from Covenant Books author Terri Rice is a compelling deep dive into the world of chinchillas, exploring their origins, fascinating quirks, and the art of nurturing them as cherished pets. Through “Chinchillas,” readers will discover all about these friendly rodents, including their native habits and endearing personalities.