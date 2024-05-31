Author Melody Hart’s New Book, "The Tiger and the Teddy Bear," is an Adorable Story of a Mean Tiger Who Learns to Treat Others with Respect with the Help of a Teddy Bear
Recent release “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melody Hart is a thrilling story of a group of animals who find themselves bullied by a bossy tiger. Fed up with the tiger’s behavior, the animals refuse to help him when he is injured, except for a kindhearted teddy bear who shows the tiger the importance of kindness and friendship.
Shelby, OH, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melody Hart, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear”: a charming story of a tiger who spends his days bullying the other animals in the jungle, but soon learns humility and respect after a teddy bear comes to his rescue.
In “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear,” a group of animals live together in the jungle with a tiger, who declares himself their king and often bullies them around, causing chaos and unhappiness. One day, after the tiger gets hurt and none of the animals are willing to help him, he realizes he needs to change. With the help of a kind teddy bear, the tiger is nursed back to help and works to make amends with others, bringing harmony into the jungle.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melody Hart’s riveting tale will take readers on a magical adventure as they discover how the teddy bear helps the tiger learn the error of his ways, and work to change for the better. With colorful artwork to help bring Hart’s tale to life, “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear” is a heartfelt story that will help readers of all ages learn about the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
