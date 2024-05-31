Author Melody Hart’s New Book, "The Tiger and the Teddy Bear," is an Adorable Story of a Mean Tiger Who Learns to Treat Others with Respect with the Help of a Teddy Bear

Recent release “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melody Hart is a thrilling story of a group of animals who find themselves bullied by a bossy tiger. Fed up with the tiger’s behavior, the animals refuse to help him when he is injured, except for a kindhearted teddy bear who shows the tiger the importance of kindness and friendship.