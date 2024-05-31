His Person’s Newly Released “BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home” is a Heartwarming Tale of Trust and Belonging
“BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author His Person is an endearing story that explores themes of trust and love. Through the adventures of Buddy the cat, readers are taken on a journey of discovery and hope and a Discussion Guide relates Buddy’s story to the promises of God, with Biblical references.
New York, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home”: a charming tale that follows the journey of Buddy, a lost cat in search of his forever home. “BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home” is the creation of published author, His Person, a foster failure, providing forever homes to every cat that had been temporarily placed in her Scottsdale, Arizona, home. Buddy was her true buddy, helping his person with all her chores. Buddy especially liked the early-morning Bible study, which inspired this book.
His Person shares, “Buddy is lost. Buddy needs a forever home but is not sure how to find one. Follow Buddy as he learns to trust and discover that there is someone who will love him just the way he is, someone who may offer him that forever home he needs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, His Person’s new book is sure to resonate with readers of all ages. It celebrates the joy of companionship and the transformative power of love, making it a perfect addition to any family's bookshelf. A Discussion Guide relates Buddy’s story to the promises of God, with Biblical references.
