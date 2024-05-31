His Person’s Newly Released “BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home” is a Heartwarming Tale of Trust and Belonging

“BUDDY AND THE BIBLE: The Forever Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author His Person is an endearing story that explores themes of trust and love. Through the adventures of Buddy the cat, readers are taken on a journey of discovery and hope and a Discussion Guide relates Buddy’s story to the promises of God, with Biblical references.