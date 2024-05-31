D. I. Sidebottom’s Newly Released “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Analysis

“A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. I. Sidebottom offers an insightful examination of Scripture, challenging readers to critically assess popular teachings in light of biblical truth.