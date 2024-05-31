D. I. Sidebottom’s Newly Released “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Analysis
“A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. I. Sidebottom offers an insightful examination of Scripture, challenging readers to critically assess popular teachings in light of biblical truth.
Boulder, CO, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21”: a compelling exploration of two key passages of Scripture, is the creation of published author, D. I. Sidebottom.
Sidebottom shares, “Are you surprised at the number of preachers and teachers of God’s Word who apparently find it so easy to manipulate the Word just a bit in order to teach their belief instead of the Word of God?
“This study seeks to demonstrate this tendency via the study of two passages of Scripture: 1 Timothy 2:1–7 and Galatians 2:21.
“Reading the Word of God presents us with what seems to be just the opposite of what some Bible teachers are teaching.
“For whom did Jesus Christ give Himself as a ransom? A second question could be, what would make the death of Christ in vain? The Word of God does give answers to these two questions.
“Consider this statement: The effectiveness of Christ’s work as mediator and ransom payer is never dependent upon the response of any human to that work.
Does that sound accurate and biblical?
“So, listen to the preacher and then test the teaching with the Word of God. Reject the non-biblical teaching and stand upon the statements of the Scriptures.
“Go ahead! Accept the challenge! What does the Word say?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. I. Sidebottom’s new book is an essential resource for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of Scripture and discern truth from falsehood in theological teachings.
Consumers can purchase “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Ransom in Vain? 1 Timothy 2:1-7 Galatians 2:21,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
