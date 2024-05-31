Robert Bruce MacColla MacNiall MacIntyre’s Newly Released “The Truth vs. the Great Lie” is a Thoughtful Look Into Faith and Science
“The Truth vs. the Great Lie: Human DNA and History Prove The Bible” from author Robert Bruce MacColla MacNiall MacIntyre is an illuminating exploration of the intersection between faith, science, and history. Through meticulous research and insightful analysis, MacIntyre presents compelling evidence that supports the accuracy and authenticity of the Bible, challenging prevailing narratives and shedding light on the divine truths encoded within human DNA and historical records.
Broken Arrow, OK, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Truth vs. the Great Lie: Human DNA and History Prove The Bible”: a groundbreaking examination of faith and science. “The Truth vs. the Great Lie: Human DNA and History Prove The Bible” is the creation of published author, Robert Bruce MacColla MacNiall MacIntyre, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University.
MacIntyre shares, “We’re all now living on Borrowed Time. Aside from the Bible itself, this is the One Book every Believing Christian should read in preparation to meet Jesus Christ. This Book Proves the Bible is True and Correct, that 'Moses got it right' using Human DNA and Scythian-Scot-Gael History, all while exposing; The religion of the Globalists, Humanism, and its False Prophets, noting Human Evolution and Darwinism are down in flames.
“God Almighty created everything exactly as The Bible states, this Book details how He did it and how He seeded World History in order to work His Great Plan. Human DNA is a Heavenly High-Science, in combination with S-C-G History, Christians can now possess a second version of the History of The World from another original Clan of The Earth, one that matches the Hebrew/Mosaic Pentateuch while also proving that Jesus Christ came to save every Man and Woman from every Clan and Race. All of this while demonstrating Jehovah Girah provided for; the growth, protection, and renewal of the World-wide Church that follows Jesus Christ.
“A clear explanation of The Great Lie, its origins, beginning with The Great Flood, Nimrod and Babylon, along with how its false priests now operate unimpeded within the World’s Higher Eds. This Book will stir your heart and open your eyes, with its straight-forward explanation of Human DNA and History.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Bruce MacColla MacNiall MacIntyre’s new book is a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth and his dedication to sharing the transformative power of faith. With its thought-provoking insights and groundbreaking revelations, this book is sure to spark conversation and inspire readers to seek deeper understanding and revelation.
Consumers can purchase “The Truth vs. the Great Lie: Human DNA and History Prove The Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truth vs. the Great Lie: Human DNA and History Prove The Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
