Laquinda Carraway’s Newly Released "The Script is Flipped" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Humility and Redemption
“The Script is Flipped” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laquinda Carraway offers readers a thought-provoking examination of the challenges and shortcomings within the body of Christ. Through personal experiences and biblical insights, Carraway invites readers to reflect on the importance of humility, prayer, and repentance in addressing these issues and bringing about healing and transformation.
Rochester, NY, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Script is Flipped,” a thoughtful reflection on challenges found on one’s spiritual journey, is the creation of published author, Laquinda Carraway.
Carraway shares, “The script is flipped, encompasses great detail about my life and my experiences in many churches. The focus is not the people but the problems and shortcomings in the body of Christ as I see them. I’ve heard it said that the way up is down. Under ordinary circumstances, the way up would be up. However, this way up pertains to the humble path of life for success. So now, the question of the day for all of us is just how low can you go? Of course, the lower you go, the higher up you go. It is the meek that shall inherit the earth (Matthew 5:5). Before honor is humility and not our own stubborn pride (Proverbs 15:33). God hates pride for the simple reason that He cannot exalt prideful man but only abase him (Timothy 3:6). In the Lord’s intention toward us, it was always to bless and exalt us. It was never to bring us to a demise. Therefore, He tells us to humble ourselves; and when we do, He doesn’t have to. However, if we don’t, then He will humble us (1 Peter 5:5–6). In identifying the problems, it is my purpose to bring solution to the table, primarily through prayer and fasting. It is with the hope to change hearts of individuals, which is not far from the original intent of our Lord. He came to save the world, not to condemn it. So it goes, that the church is just filled with sick folk that have repented; however, it still needs to be repaired. As we are a work still in progress, every day is a process and learning experience. The day we stop learning is the day we become fools. As we learn, we grow; and as we grow, we get better, even return back to the image of Jesus Christ. This is the goal of every believer. The solution to the Lord’s worldwide judgment called pandemic lies with us, His church. It is at this time, there’s a great need to draw nigh to God for Him to in turn to draw nigh unto us.
“If my people, which are called by name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Do we not so desperately need healing in our land?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laquinda Carraway’s new book offers a call to humility, prayer, and repentance as keys to healing and transformation within the church and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “The Script is Flipped” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Script is Flipped,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
