Laquinda Carraway’s Newly Released "The Script is Flipped" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Humility and Redemption

“The Script is Flipped” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laquinda Carraway offers readers a thought-provoking examination of the challenges and shortcomings within the body of Christ. Through personal experiences and biblical insights, Carraway invites readers to reflect on the importance of humility, prayer, and repentance in addressing these issues and bringing about healing and transformation.