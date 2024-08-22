Argus Broker Team Sells Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of Lucky 7 Storage located in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MN, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of Lucky 7 Storage located in Cambridge, Minnesota. The facility consists of 19,326 rentable square feet and 97 units of self storage, along with a 500 square foot office. Lucky 7 also provides over 30 spaces for outdoor parking and storage.
Gottlieb and his team represented the Seller and worked directly with the Buyer to complete the transaction. The Buyer is a local group looking to expand their storage portfolio in MN.
Nathan, Alex, Matt and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
