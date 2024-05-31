Dates Announced for the Maan Ranakpur Festival
The Maan Ranakpur Festival is an annual weekend of activities such as hot air ballooning, zip lining etc which is hosted annually by Mana Hotels in Ranakpur. After a hiatus of 4 years, the event will be coming back this year.
Ranakpur, India, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels Ranakpur today announced the dates for the Maan Ranakpur Festival - A weekend of adventure.
After a hiatus of 4 years owing to the COVID related slump in tourism, Mana Hotels Ranakpur has announced the dates for the hugely successful annual Maan Ranakpur Festival. This year the event will be held in the 2nd weekend of September from the 13 to the 16.
"The Maan Ranakpur festival which popularized hot air ballooning in this part of Rajasthan has been scheduled from the 13 to 16 of September in Ranakpur. The reason for selecting these dates is because several regional festivals/holidays such as Onam, Eid, Vishvakarma Puja etc. are falling on these dates," said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels.
Amongst the planned activities are hot air ballooning drops, zip lining, animal rides, cultural dance & music performances, rain dance and much more.
"This years Maan Ranakpur festival - a weekend of adventure, will engage our inhouse guests in countless activities suitable for all age groups. Most importantly, we will be selling all inclusive packages so that the guests don't have to pay anything extra to participate in these activities," said Mr. Kishan Chaudhary, Manager Operations at Mana Hotels.
Reservations for Maan Ranakpur Festival - A Weekend of Adventure
The reservations for the Maan Ranakpur festival 2024 will be opening shortly. They request their guests visit their website for these updates or call them to learn more.
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/maan-ranakpur
Contact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
