Miki Travel Asia Unveils Revolutionary Tour Building Platform "Miki Plus" at ITB China 2024

Miki Travel Asia unveiled a new tour building platform, Miki Plus, at ITB China 2024. Miki Plus allows travel agents to create bespoke small group tours of 2-8 people, with an extensive database of services options. It features rapid custom tour quotations within 4 hours for quick client offers. Miki Plus leverages AI to assist travel agents in exceptional customized experiences. The reveal highlighted Miki Travel Asia's innovation for industry-changing small group tour customization tools.