Miki Travel Asia Unveils Revolutionary Tour Building Platform "Miki Plus" at ITB China 2024
Miki Travel Asia unveiled a new tour building platform, Miki Plus, at ITB China 2024. Miki Plus allows travel agents to create bespoke small group tours of 2-8 people, with an extensive database of services options. It features rapid custom tour quotations within 4 hours for quick client offers. Miki Plus leverages AI to assist travel agents in exceptional customized experiences. The reveal highlighted Miki Travel Asia's innovation for industry-changing small group tour customization tools.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Miki Travel Asia proudly showcased its latest innovation, Miki Plus, at ITB China 2024, held from May 27 to 29. The new system, designed to revolutionize the way travel agents customize small group tours, was unveiled during ITB China 2024, attracting significant interest and enthusiasm from industry professionals.
Miki Plus is an advanced tour building platform that empowers travel agents to create bespoke tours for small groups ranging from 2 to 8 passengers. The platform offers an extensive range of services, including accommodation, transfers, driver guide services, entrance tickets, ferry and railway tickets, and more. This comprehensive database allows travel agents to tailor-make tours that meet specific client requirements swiftly and efficiently.
One of the standout features of Miki Plus is its ability to deliver quotations for customized tours within just 4 hours. This rapid response capability ensures that travel agents can provide prompt and competitive offers to their clients, enhancing customer satisfaction and facilitating quicker decision-making.
Miki Travel Asia's partnership with a myriad of suppliers ensures that the services provided through Miki Plus are both competitively priced and of high standard. These partnerships enable Miki Travel Asia to offer a wide variety of options while maintaining both quality and affordability.
"We are thrilled to introduce Miki Plus at ITB China 2024," Olivier Moeschler, CEO of Miki Travel Asia. "This platform leverages AI-generated recommendations technology to assist travel agents in delivering exceptional, customized travel experiences. We believe Miki Plus will set a new standard in the industry for small group tour customization."
Miki Travel Asia's participation in ITB China 2024 and the reveal of Miki Plus highlights the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel industry. For more information about Miki Plus and Miki Travel Asia's other offerings, please contact their sales team.
About Miki Travel Asia
Miki Travel Asia is a leading travel service provider, dedicated to providing comprehensive travel services and solutions to travel agents and their clients. With a vast network of suppliers and a commitment to excellence, Miki Travel Asia continues to set the benchmark for quality and innovation in the travel industry.
Miki Plus is an advanced tour building platform that empowers travel agents to create bespoke tours for small groups ranging from 2 to 8 passengers. The platform offers an extensive range of services, including accommodation, transfers, driver guide services, entrance tickets, ferry and railway tickets, and more. This comprehensive database allows travel agents to tailor-make tours that meet specific client requirements swiftly and efficiently.
One of the standout features of Miki Plus is its ability to deliver quotations for customized tours within just 4 hours. This rapid response capability ensures that travel agents can provide prompt and competitive offers to their clients, enhancing customer satisfaction and facilitating quicker decision-making.
Miki Travel Asia's partnership with a myriad of suppliers ensures that the services provided through Miki Plus are both competitively priced and of high standard. These partnerships enable Miki Travel Asia to offer a wide variety of options while maintaining both quality and affordability.
"We are thrilled to introduce Miki Plus at ITB China 2024," Olivier Moeschler, CEO of Miki Travel Asia. "This platform leverages AI-generated recommendations technology to assist travel agents in delivering exceptional, customized travel experiences. We believe Miki Plus will set a new standard in the industry for small group tour customization."
Miki Travel Asia's participation in ITB China 2024 and the reveal of Miki Plus highlights the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel industry. For more information about Miki Plus and Miki Travel Asia's other offerings, please contact their sales team.
About Miki Travel Asia
Miki Travel Asia is a leading travel service provider, dedicated to providing comprehensive travel services and solutions to travel agents and their clients. With a vast network of suppliers and a commitment to excellence, Miki Travel Asia continues to set the benchmark for quality and innovation in the travel industry.
Contact
Miki Travel AsiaContact
Rae Chan
852-28313787
mikitravel.asia
Rae Chan
852-28313787
mikitravel.asia
Categories