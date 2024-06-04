Author Carol Ann Stark’s New Book, "Poems and Words to Encourage and Win," is a Powerful Series Encouraging Readers to Develop Their Faith and Relationship with Christ

Recent release “Poems and Words to Encourage and Win” from Covenant Books author Carol Ann Stark is a heartfelt collection of poetry and ruminations inspired by Biblical passages and the author’s own faith in the Lord that are designed to uplift and empower readers on their path towards spiritual growth.