Author Carol Ann Stark’s New Book, "Poems and Words to Encourage and Win," is a Powerful Series Encouraging Readers to Develop Their Faith and Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Poems and Words to Encourage and Win” from Covenant Books author Carol Ann Stark is a heartfelt collection of poetry and ruminations inspired by Biblical passages and the author’s own faith in the Lord that are designed to uplift and empower readers on their path towards spiritual growth.
Oak Harbor, WA, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ann Stark, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Poems and Words to Encourage and Win”: an inspiring journey through prose that serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith and the enduring love of Christ.
“I accepted the Lord at a very young age, but I didn’t truly have a close relationship with my Lord until many years later,” writes Carol Ann. “Most of my writings were done after moving to Whidbey Island, Washington, some fifteen years ago. At eighty-five years old, I wrote my first poem. I was so excited! Talk about the old joke, I don’t know how to spell poet, but now I am one.
“These poems and writings are from my heart. They are truly what I believe and feel. Each one reflects God’s love, power, and mercy to me. If in the reading of them, Jesus Christ becomes more real to you, then my prayer that they be a blessing to you will have been answered.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Ann Stark’s new book manages to reflect the author’s life experiences as she bears her very heart and soul with each entry. Whether readers have been a Christian for many years or are currently searching to know Christ and his love, “Poems and Words to Encourage and Win” will resonate with authenticity and sincerity, offering comfort and guidance in times of trial and uncertainty.
Readers can purchase “Poems and Words to Encourage and Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
