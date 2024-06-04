Author Rusty Dawson’s New Book, "Come Now, Let Us Reason Together," is a Series of Daily Devotionals Designed to Help Readers Along Their Journey with God
Recent release “Come Now, Let Us Reason Together” from Covenant Books author Rusty Dawson is a daily devotional guide that draws upon the Holy Scripture in order to help readers develop a deeper bond with their Heavenly Father, while also serving as a resource for church bulletin articles, short devotional talks, and sermons.
New York, NY, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rusty Dawson, a graduate of Bear Valley Bible Institute International, has completed his new book, “Come Now, Let Us Reason Together: A Daily Devotional Guide and Food for Thought”: a collection of daily devotionals designed for church leaders and individuals alike to help them grow in their faith and better understand the Lord’s teachings and Scripture.
A full-time minister since 1979, author Rusty Dawson has worked in several Churches of Christ in Oklahoma. His education also includes a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a master of arts in communication from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
“This book is the result of several years of writing short articles and devotional food for thought,” writes Dawson. “Most of the articles have appeared in church bulletins from the Church of Christ at Little near Seminole, Oklahoma, and from the Stilwell Church of Christ, in Stilwell, Oklahoma. Some have appeared in House to House, Heart to Heart as well as in the Stilwell Democrat Journal, a weekly newspaper in Stilwell, Oklahoma.
“Since most of the daily devotionals have been used as bulletin articles, they could serve that purpose in your church bulletin. I only ask that you acknowledge the publication and authorship and present the articles without alteration. There are several articles relating to holiday times after the daily devotional guide. In addition, those who are called upon to present devotional thoughts to various groups could use the articles, at least, as starting points. I believe the thoughts could also be expanded into sermons.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rusty Dawson’s new book will provide readers with a roadmap towards strengthening their faith through daily prayer and Biblical readings. Through sharing his work, Rusty aims to connect with readers, providing thought-provoking writings that will help them along their spiritual journey.
Readers can purchase “Come Now, Let Us Reason Together: A Daily Devotional Guide and Food for Thought” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
