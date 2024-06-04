Author Rusty Dawson’s New Book, "Come Now, Let Us Reason Together," is a Series of Daily Devotionals Designed to Help Readers Along Their Journey with God

Recent release “Come Now, Let Us Reason Together” from Covenant Books author Rusty Dawson is a daily devotional guide that draws upon the Holy Scripture in order to help readers develop a deeper bond with their Heavenly Father, while also serving as a resource for church bulletin articles, short devotional talks, and sermons.