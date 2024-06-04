Author Traci Ciepiela’s New Book, "Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back," is a Powerful Story of Resilience and Perseverance in the Wake of Personal Struggle
Recent release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Covenant Books author Traci Ciepiela is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that delves into the depths of the human spirit amidst the trials of the COVID-19 era. Through the author’s own journey, Traci weaves a story of finding meaning in a post-pandemic world following a vaccine injury.
Waterloo, IA, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Traci Ciepiela, an educator and former police officer who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice, has completed her new book, “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back”: a poignant and emotionally stirring memoir that follows the author as she learns to grapple with her new reality after the COVID-19 pandemic and a vaccine injury change her world forever.
A native of the Buffalo, New York area, author Traci Ciepiela had an interest in radio and television from an early age and started her career at WBEN radio. After moving to Jefferson City, Missouri, she discovered her new path in life, and began working as a police officer in Missouri in August 1999. After finishing a master’s degree in criminal justice and continuing her postgraduate education, Traci found herself leaving full-time law enforcement and moving into education both online and in a community college setting. There she taught students about law enforcement and the criminal justice field. Currently, Traci now lives in Iowa, where she still continues to teach.
“Everyone experiences difficult times,” writes Ciepiela. “Sometimes those difficult times teach you what you are made of. They can also reveal truths hidden deep down in yourself. The introduction of the COVID pandemic in the world changed innumerable lives. This is one of those stories. While it centers on the afflictions of COVID, it also paints a picture of overcoming. The story details a vaccine injury affecting many people everywhere in the world but is a story that hasn’t been told.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Traci Ciepiela’s new book is an eye-opening chronicle of hardship and tragedy, as well as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in times of crisis. With vivid prose and heartfelt emotion, Ciepiela invites readers to embark on a journey of survival and perseverance, connection, and finding meaning in the post-COVID world.
Readers can purchase “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
