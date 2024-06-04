Author Traci Ciepiela’s New Book, "Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back," is a Powerful Story of Resilience and Perseverance in the Wake of Personal Struggle

Recent release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Covenant Books author Traci Ciepiela is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that delves into the depths of the human spirit amidst the trials of the COVID-19 era. Through the author’s own journey, Traci weaves a story of finding meaning in a post-pandemic world following a vaccine injury.