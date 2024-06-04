Author Truuke M. Ameigh’s New Book, "When the Spirit Says Sing!" Presents a Thorough and Compelling Look at the History of African Slave Songs Throughout the Americas

Recent release “When the Spirit Says Sing! A Brief History of African Slave Songs in the Americas” from Newman Springs Publishing author Truuke M. Ameigh is a description of differing forms of African spirituals as they developed in America, including ring shouts, shanties, field hollers, jubilee songs, sorrow songs, work songs, and rhyming spirituals.