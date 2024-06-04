Author Robin Dohrman Ayers’s New Book, "What the Heck Happened?" is a Captivating Series of Travel Stories Chronicling the Many Misadventures the Author Has Had
Recent release “What the Heck Happened? Tales of Trips, Travails, Traumas, Tours, Triumphs, Transits, Treks, Truths, Traipses, Trip Ups, Tasties, Treasures, and Touristy Tips As Told by ‘Typical’ Traveling Tattletellers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin Dohrman Ayers is a delightful and enthralling assortment of stories about adventures the author has had over the years throughout her many travels, mixed together with humor and sincerity to deliver an unforgettable ride.
Romney, WV, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin Dohrman Ayers, a retired teacher, wife, mother, and a valuable person in her church, community, place of work, and the hearts of many people who know her, has completed her new book, “What the Heck Happened? Tales of Trips, Travails, Traumas, Tours, Triumphs, Transits, Treks, Truths, Traipses, Trip Ups, Tasties, Treasures, and Touristy Tips As Told by ‘Typical’ Traveling Tattletellers”: a collection of stories that recount the incredible adventures the author has experienced throughout her travels over the years. Her first book, “What the Heck Happened to the Last 30 40 Years?!” takes a comical, yet informative look at the aging process and was also published by Newman Springs.
“For the last umpty years, upon our return from trips/vacations/adventures, our friends have waited with bated breaths to learn what we’d gotten ourselves into after realizing we seemed to be unable to travel without incident,” shares Robin. “This always leads to recalls from us, often with wild hand gestures. They have respectfully allowed us to go on and on about what we’d gotten ourselves into most recently. Now, maybe our friends were just being nice, but they have been nonetheless reinforcing these little humorous slices off the norm. In and of themselves individually, no one of these tales is terribly exciting. However, in a collection, there certainly was plenty of material from which to draw!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robin Dohrman Ayers’s riveting series combines each of the author’s hilarious tales with tips and advice for readers to take with them on their own travels, as well as food reviews and different recipes inspired by each trip. With colorful artwork by illustrator Glenna-Jean Alt to help bring each of Robin’s stories to life, “What the Heck Happened?” is sure to delight readers from all walks of life who enjoy a great vacation tale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What the Heck Happened? Tales of Trips, Travails, Traumas, Tours, Triumphs, Transits, Treks, Truths, Traipses, Trip Ups, Tasties, Treasures, and Touristy Tips As Told by ‘Typical’ Traveling Tattletellers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
