Author Andrea Shelley’s New Book, "Moose & Me: The First Day of School," is a Children’s Book That Addresses the Uncertainty of Going to School for the First Time
Recent release “Moose & Me: The First Day of School” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andrea Shelley is a fun and delightful children’s story that follows a young girl and her best friend, Moose, on their first day of school.
West Jordan, UT, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Shelley has completed her new book, “Moose & Me: The First Day of School”: a heartwarming children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to join Kaya and her best friend, Moose, as they get ready for this new adventure together.
Author Andrea Shelley writes, “Oh, my friend, please don’t be mean! // You’re the best you, that I’ve ever seen! // You’re entirely good, I love you, you see, // You’re my best friend, you’re perfect to me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Andrea Shelley’s charming tale is told through engaging rhyme and features vivid and colorful illustrations. The original story shares the silly yet meaningful message that going to school for the first time can be scary for anyone, let alone a moose.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Moose & Me: The First Day of School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
