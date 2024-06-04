Author Trevtee’s New Book, "The Forsaken Root," is a Spiritual Work That Brings God Into the Hearts and Minds of Readers Looking for Enlightenment
Recent release “The Forsaken Root” from Newman Springs Publishing author Trevtee is a faith-affirming work guided by the author’s spiritual foundation that will strengthen readers’ relationships with God.
New York, NY, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trevtee, who has a background in business writing, has completed his new book, “The Forsaken Root”: an engaging work that presents an analysis of the Bible to readers who may find the Bible confusing or overwhelming. The work helps to make spiritual text feel cohesive, reader friendly, and interesting.
Author Trevtee has a passion for writing about various topics as well as listening to music across many genres. He finds parallels between music and writing, such as rhythm, mood, harmony, argumentation, plot, transition, pitch, and orchestration. He incorporates these elements into his creative writing process.
Trevtee writes, “I became interested in literature; and after reading several books, including the Bible, surprisingly, I saw areas within it that corresponded with some of the thoughts I had noted. I continued to read and became an avid reader of this great book. Then I realized that all of life—whether truths, good, bad, or evil—was revealed therein. It was because of that revelation, I became observant about the manner we Americans live and interact with each other, especially over the last several years (2015 to present).”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Trevtee’s compelling work sparks an interest in readers, inspiring them to return to scripture time after time.
Readers who wish to experience this power-packed work can purchase “The Forsaken Root” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
