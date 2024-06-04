Ray Anderson’s Newly Released "With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2" is an Illuminating Journey Into Spiritual Inquiry
“With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Anderson is a thought-provoking exploration of deep spiritual questions and biblical truths, providing insightful answers to inquiries often left unspoken.
Amarillo, TX, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2”: an enlightening continuation of spiritual exploration and revelation. “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2” is the creation of published author Ray Anderson, senior pastor of the Ambassador’s For Christ church of Amarillo, Texas.
Anderson shares, "The second volume is giving answer's that many were afraid to ask. Since every Believer is an heir of Salvation; we have a right to inquire, says Ray Anderson. The Lord spoke unto Jeremiah and said, '… I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding' (Jeremiah 3:15).
"A believer wants to know: Who is the Eternal Being - Where does God the Father live – Jesus admits, There is someone greater than He. Who was she that help make the world. Adam and Eve had no biological mother but she was there. How can you learn and know your destiny – You can know the plan of God - Why was the maker of the world rejected. A believer is told where the hidden treasures of God is hid. The good the bad and the ugly – There is something that can change people - Is it mandatory to believe in the Resurrection. Will you see your loved one’s in Heaven. Who is the bride of Christ. Is Jesus’ bride alive now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Anderson’s new book delves into the depths of spiritual understanding, offering clarity and insight to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson shares, "The second volume is giving answer's that many were afraid to ask. Since every Believer is an heir of Salvation; we have a right to inquire, says Ray Anderson. The Lord spoke unto Jeremiah and said, '… I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding' (Jeremiah 3:15).
"A believer wants to know: Who is the Eternal Being - Where does God the Father live – Jesus admits, There is someone greater than He. Who was she that help make the world. Adam and Eve had no biological mother but she was there. How can you learn and know your destiny – You can know the plan of God - Why was the maker of the world rejected. A believer is told where the hidden treasures of God is hid. The good the bad and the ugly – There is something that can change people - Is it mandatory to believe in the Resurrection. Will you see your loved one’s in Heaven. Who is the bride of Christ. Is Jesus’ bride alive now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Anderson’s new book delves into the depths of spiritual understanding, offering clarity and insight to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories