William Reveley’s Newly Released "The Absent Atom" is a Groundbreaking Exploration of Atomic Theory
“The Absent Atom” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Reveley offers a paradigm-shifting perspective on atomic structure and the nature of the universe. Drawing on his extensive background in mathematics, physics, and research with NASA, Reveley presents a logical sequence leading to a revolutionary model of the atom.
Wilmington, NC, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Absent Atom”: a groundbreaking treatise on atomic theory and cosmology. “The Absent Atom” is the creation of published author, William Reveley, who joined NASA and began performing research and development in the area of advanced spacecraft environmental control systems following completion of his Bachelor of Science degree. His post grad work dealt primarily with mathematics and physics. He has received several individual-performance and team awards and is currently retired and living with his family in North Carolina.
Reveley shares, “The Absent Atom is a logic sequence that leads to a continuous field intuitive model of the atom. The electron in this coupled matter wave orbital moves along a local geodesic with an increased clock rate. The coupled orbital is shown to be in a closed hyperbolic space. Implicit in this is that the fundamental gravitational force in the universe is reactive—a push instead of a pull—and that the reality of black holes is problematic, also bringing into question the existence of dark energy and the structure of the universe itself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Reveley’s new book challenges conventional wisdom and offers a fresh perspective on the mysteries of the cosmos. Reveley’s work is sure to captivate readers interested in the forefront of scientific inquiry and philosophical exploration.
Consumers can purchase “The Absent Atom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Absent Atom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories