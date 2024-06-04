Candice Schultz’s Newly Released "The Other Night Before Christmas" is a Heartwarming Tribute to the True Spirit of the Christmas Season
“The Other Night Before Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candice Schultz is a poetic retelling of the birth of Christ from the perspective of the shepherds who were watching their flocks on that special night. The book offers readers a refreshing perspective on the true meaning of Christmas.
Rhinelander, WI, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Other Night Before Christmas”: a charming reimagination of the beloved holiday classic, “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore. Author Candice Schultz retells in poetic form the profound significance of the birth of Christ from the shepherds’ perspective.
Schultz shares: “Every year at Christmas time, I see many books on the poem 'The Night Before Christmas' by Clement Moore. I asked myself why there was not a poem about the 'other night before Christmas' or the birth of Christ. So, I decided to write one. I hope you enjoy and are inspired by it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Schultz’s book invites readers to rediscover the true essence of Christmas through the book’s poetic verses and timeless message of hope and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Other Night Before Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Other Night Before Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
