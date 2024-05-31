Loveforce International Announces Its June 2024 Digital Music Single Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles for June 2024. There will be nine new releases. They will be released on all four Friday’s in June. The four Fridays will include June 7, 14, 21 and 28.
There will be nine new Digital Music Singles released on eight different recording artists. The recording artists whose singles will be released include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, Ana Hamilton, and inRchild. There will also be new music from A Prophet Among Us and Mo Justice. The genres of music will include Soul-Pop, Soul, Instrumental Pop-Rock, Reggae-Pop, Reggae-Soft Rock, Adult Contemporary, Singer-Songwriter, Acoustic Folk, and Country Western-Novelty.
“We are Kicking the summer season off with a plethora of releases in different genres of music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “On June 21 we will officially launch our annual Loveforce Summer with a song entitled “Summer’s A Comin’ “ by Bobby Long along with a surprise song from Honey Davis that will have global ramifications for years to come,” he continued.
All of June’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
