Kevin Michael Faulk’s Newly Released "Your Heart Is a City" is an Insightful Exploration of Self and Spirit
“Your Heart Is a City” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Michael Faulk offers readers a profound journey into understanding the complexities of the human mind and spirit, providing insights into personal growth and self-discovery.
Waynesville, MO, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Your Heart Is a City”: an illuminating guide to self-discovery and personal growth. “Your Heart Is a City” is the creation of published author, Kevin Michael Faulk, who was born in Detroit, Michigan. He currently lives in Waynesville, Missouri, with his wife, Jenaé; his daughter, Noa Sarai; and his son, Hezekiah Jeremiah. Kevin loves to read anything that helps him learn and apply principles that allow him to grow mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. He also enjoys singing, writing, engaging in creative construction, and being involved with his family and their church. His passion is to love as Jesus Christ loves him, that others would come to know Jesus as well.
Faulk shares, “For anyone grappling with why they do the things they do, feel the way they feel, and think the thoughts they think, 'Your Heart Is a City' is an answer to those questions and more from a unique perspective on the human mind. Prepare to be seen and see yourself more clearly than you ever have as you embrace the revelation of just how active and alive you are mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. You are vast and intricate, a metropolis of intent and experience. This book is your invitation and guide to understanding who you are, how and why you are, and who you may become.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Michael Faulk’s new book invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment, offering practical insights and wisdom for personal growth and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Your Heart Is a City” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Heart Is a City,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
