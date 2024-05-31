Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations.
Nashville, TN, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Markets for Makers is set to return to The Fairgrounds Nashville on June 1 and 2, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm. This event offers attendees a unique opportunity to shop for handcrafted and unique home goods, art, ceramics, clothing, children's items, and more, participate in DIY stations, and enjoy various food trucks and drinks.
Located at 255 Wedgewood Ave., the market promises a full weekend of family-friendly activities, including photo walls and complimentary market totes. Tickets for general admission start at $8 online, providing access to the market, free parking, and unlimited time to explore. VIP tickets, starting at $15 online, offer additional perks such as weekend-long access, a dedicated VIP line, and an exclusive preview hour from 10 am to 11 am on Saturday.
"Markets for Makers is excited to bring the Nashville community together again," said founder Natalie Christensen, "Our goal is to support small businesses and provide a fun, engaging experience for all attendees."
Event Details:
Dates: June 1 & 2, 2024
Time: 11 am - 5 pm
Location: The Fairgrounds Nashville, 255 Wedgewood Ave.
Tickets & Info available on markets for makers website
Located at 255 Wedgewood Ave., the market promises a full weekend of family-friendly activities, including photo walls and complimentary market totes. Tickets for general admission start at $8 online, providing access to the market, free parking, and unlimited time to explore. VIP tickets, starting at $15 online, offer additional perks such as weekend-long access, a dedicated VIP line, and an exclusive preview hour from 10 am to 11 am on Saturday.
"Markets for Makers is excited to bring the Nashville community together again," said founder Natalie Christensen, "Our goal is to support small businesses and provide a fun, engaging experience for all attendees."
Event Details:
Dates: June 1 & 2, 2024
Time: 11 am - 5 pm
Location: The Fairgrounds Nashville, 255 Wedgewood Ave.
Tickets & Info available on markets for makers website
Contact
Markets for MakersContact
Natalie Christensen
615-862-8980
www.marketsformakers.com
Natalie Christensen
615-862-8980
www.marketsformakers.com
Categories