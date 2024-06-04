QuitCarbon Becomes an ENERGY STAR® Partner, Enhancing Home Energy Efficiency Services
QuitCarbon, a mission-driven startup that provides free, expert guidance to homeowners seeking clean energy upgrades, is proud to announce its partnership with ENERGY STAR through the Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership. This collaboration, effective as of April 22, aims to help homeowners make their homes more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.
As an ENERGY STAR partner, QuitCarbon will leverage the program's extensive network of information and resources to better serve homeowners. The company will provide guidance on clean energy upgrades, assist with rebates and financial assistance, and connect homeowners with qualified local contractors specializing in ENERGY STAR certified products.
"ENERGY STAR is such a respected and well-known brand; it's recognized by over 90% of American households," says Cooper Marcus, CEO and Chief Quitter of QuitCarbon. "We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients that level of trust in the appliances they're evaluating."
The ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade program focuses on six high-impact improvements designed to enhance home comfort, lower energy bills, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These include the installation of ENERGY STAR certified products such as heat pumps, water heaters, smart thermostats, and windows, as well as improvements to home insulation and electric-ready wiring.
"As people become aware of the excellent rebates and efficient, cost-saving technology available, we anticipate a growing need for guidance that helps homeowners make the most of these clean energy home upgrades," said Danielle Hoffer, Program Lead for ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Providers. "QuitCarbon provides those concierge services that people really need but can rarely find."
For more information on how QuitCarbon and ENERGY STAR can help make your home more comfortable and energy-efficient, visit www.quitcarbon.com or www.energystar.gov.
Contact:
Cooper Marcus, Chief Quitter and CEO QuitCarbon
Cooper@QuitCarbon.com
(415) 446-1620
