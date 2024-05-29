Gamer Pakistan Announces Continued Nasdaq Delinquency
Henderson, NV, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) (GPAK), an early stage company currently focused on organizing esports events in Pakistan and related activities, today announced that on May 17, 2024, it received notice from Nasdaq that, since Nasdaq has not received the GPAK’s Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, and because GPAK remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, GPAK does not comply with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing. GPAK must submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to these requirements by June 17, 2024. Any staff exception to allow GPAK to regain compliance, if granted, will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K’s due date, or until October 14, 2024. GPAK is working diligently with its auditors to complete the necessary work to file the Form 10-K and 10-Q as soon as practicable.
Contact
Gamer Pakistan Inc.
James Knopf
949-449-0553
gamerpakistan.com
James Knopf
949-449-0553
gamerpakistan.com
