Webinar – Labs of Tomorrow: Leveraging LIMS Reporting for Growth & Patient Satisfaction
Register for the complimentary webinar co-presented with NirogGyan to discover how diagnostic labs can leverage smart lab report software to improve patient outcomes and enhance lab growth.
Wilmington, DE, June 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- May 30, 2024, CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering a secure, configurable Laboratory Information Management System, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled “Labs of Tomorrow: Leveraging LIMS Reporting for Growth & Patient Satisfaction” on June 18, 2024, at 9 AM PDT (5 P.M. BST). The webinar will be presented by Montserrat Valdes, Sr. Scientist, CloudLIMS.com and Joyneel Acharya, Co-founder and Product Head, NirogGyan.
Webinar Overview
In healthcare, a test report from a clinical diagnostic lab serves as the foundation upon which healthcare professionals base their initial assessments, subsequent treatment plans, and monitor the progress of patients. It also enables patients to understand their health condition and proactively participate in their healthcare. However, medical jargon and the complexity of clinical data in these reports can create a gap between patients and their physicians, reducing patient engagement and leading to poor patient outcomes. The solution? Smart reports.
The reliability and precision of diagnostics reports directly impact clinical decisions and patient outcomes, making them indispensable in the diagnostic process. Smart reports are designed to bridge this divide by making diagnostic information comprehensible and engaging for patients. These advanced reports leverage AI and data analytics to integrate and analyze complex data from medical tests, imaging scans, and genetic information of patients to provide more comprehensive, easy-to-understand information about their medical condition. To be able to generate and disseminate accurate and valid smart reports, labs need to ensure complete data traceability, secure data and user management, automated workflows, regular staff training, timely calibration and maintenance of analytical equipment, and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Smart lab report software can help you meet these requirements, generate smart reports, and securely deliver them to patients and physicians in real time using its web portals.
Key Takeaways
- What are smart reports, their types, and their advantages?
- What are the prerequisites of generating an accurate and valid smart report?
- How is LIMS-powered smart reporting transforming diagnostics and improving patient outcomes while accelerating laboratory growth?
- How can a smart report be delivered securely to patients and physicians?
Register
Register for this free webinar to discover how smart reports can enhance patient engagement, improve clinical decision-making, and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines through the use of advanced AI-driven data analytics and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/labs-of-tomorrow-leveraging-lims-reporting-for-growth-patient-satisfaction/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, and EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
About NirogGyan
In the competitive healthcare landscape, providers grapple with high acquisition costs, competitive pressures, and a growing demand for personalized care. NirogGyan stands out by innovating healthcare delivery with its advanced digital tools and platforms, enhancing patient experiences with healthcare professionals. Central to NirogGyan’s mission is empowering patients worldwide with data-driven solutions. Its specialized B2B software for labs and hospitals, featuring Smart Reporting, streamlines patient-provider communication, making health data actionable and accessible. NirogGyan is redefining healthcare engagement, driving a more efficient, patient-centric approach in the industry.
Contact:
Shweta Gandhi (co-founder)
+91-7678277891
shweta@niroggyan.com
Webinar Overview
In healthcare, a test report from a clinical diagnostic lab serves as the foundation upon which healthcare professionals base their initial assessments, subsequent treatment plans, and monitor the progress of patients. It also enables patients to understand their health condition and proactively participate in their healthcare. However, medical jargon and the complexity of clinical data in these reports can create a gap between patients and their physicians, reducing patient engagement and leading to poor patient outcomes. The solution? Smart reports.
The reliability and precision of diagnostics reports directly impact clinical decisions and patient outcomes, making them indispensable in the diagnostic process. Smart reports are designed to bridge this divide by making diagnostic information comprehensible and engaging for patients. These advanced reports leverage AI and data analytics to integrate and analyze complex data from medical tests, imaging scans, and genetic information of patients to provide more comprehensive, easy-to-understand information about their medical condition. To be able to generate and disseminate accurate and valid smart reports, labs need to ensure complete data traceability, secure data and user management, automated workflows, regular staff training, timely calibration and maintenance of analytical equipment, and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Smart lab report software can help you meet these requirements, generate smart reports, and securely deliver them to patients and physicians in real time using its web portals.
Key Takeaways
- What are smart reports, their types, and their advantages?
- What are the prerequisites of generating an accurate and valid smart report?
- How is LIMS-powered smart reporting transforming diagnostics and improving patient outcomes while accelerating laboratory growth?
- How can a smart report be delivered securely to patients and physicians?
Register
Register for this free webinar to discover how smart reports can enhance patient engagement, improve clinical decision-making, and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines through the use of advanced AI-driven data analytics and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/labs-of-tomorrow-leveraging-lims-reporting-for-growth-patient-satisfaction/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, and EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
About NirogGyan
In the competitive healthcare landscape, providers grapple with high acquisition costs, competitive pressures, and a growing demand for personalized care. NirogGyan stands out by innovating healthcare delivery with its advanced digital tools and platforms, enhancing patient experiences with healthcare professionals. Central to NirogGyan’s mission is empowering patients worldwide with data-driven solutions. Its specialized B2B software for labs and hospitals, featuring Smart Reporting, streamlines patient-provider communication, making health data actionable and accessible. NirogGyan is redefining healthcare engagement, driving a more efficient, patient-centric approach in the industry.
Contact:
Shweta Gandhi (co-founder)
+91-7678277891
shweta@niroggyan.com
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories