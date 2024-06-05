Author Randall McCord’s New Book “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill” is the Author’s Third Published Work
Recent release “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill” from Page Publishing author Randall McCord presents a comprehensive history of the author’s hometown, a small prosperous textile hamlet established at the end of the nineteenth century.
Silver Creek, GA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Randall McCord, a 1957 graduate of Cherokee County High School in Centre, Alabama, where he was a three-sport Letterman and captain of the football team, has completed his new book, “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill”: a fascinating book that chronicles the history of the Southern cotton mill.
Although author Randall McCord signed a grant-in-aid to play QB and LB for Chattanooga as a youngster, he opted to meet military obligations with the U.S. Navy Communications Security Group serving tours on Oahu and the Philippine Islands. While in the 50th state, he enrolled at the University of Hawaii Manoa part-time and upon honorable discharge in 1961 transferred to Jacksonville State College receiving a Political Science BA degree in 1965. While there he met and married Joyce Anne Pitts from Randolph County; after six years of teaching and coaching, the couple moved with their sons Scott and Jamie to Montevallo University for a master’s in education. After ten years of coaching and teaching, the family changed professions as Randall entered the timber business with his biological father C. L. McCord in Rome, Georgia. Upon death of the latter in 1980 he bought the company and has operated it successfully since. “Lindale, Lint and Leather” is the third work by McCord as he co-authored “The Cotton Picking Warriors” (2015) and wrote the semi-biographical “Tales of Trade Winds, Beaches and Blue Waters” (2020).
McCord writes, “For several months, Lindale, Georgia, native/historian Bob Baker searched for someone to record a comprehensive story of his hometown, which was a small prosperous textile hamlet established at the end of the nineteenth century. In early August of 2018, Mr. Baker, who was working security at the Sara Hightower Library in Rome, happened upon a recently published volume of local Southern history. The coauthor of the book was an acquaintance who frequently visited the Riverside Parkway site. When asked to consider writing about Lindale, I was at first hesitant yet agreed to begin tentative research and look into a general outline. Three weeks later with some trepidation, I began work on a quest that lasted more than five years and ultimately covered parts of two centuries. With Bob as mentor, the two acknowledged that under no circumstances was the endeavor an attempt to supplant Mrs. Lang Gammon’s 1997 work. However, more than three decades has passed since Polly penned her research papers. As a matter of time and technology, much information has come to light since then; hopefully, I can compile and add to her story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randall McCord’s informative work outlines this historical timeline, providing details that allow readers to become immersed in the unfolding of this town’s journey through time.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
