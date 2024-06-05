Author Randall McCord’s New Book “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill” is the Author’s Third Published Work

Recent release “Lindale, Lint and Leather 1825-2001: Lindale, Georgia—The Rise and Fall of a Southern Cotton Mill” from Page Publishing author Randall McCord presents a comprehensive history of the author’s hometown, a small prosperous textile hamlet established at the end of the nineteenth century.