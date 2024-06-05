Author R. F. Green’s New Book, "Saving Jace," is an Enthralling Romance That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Trust in Each Other and Their Love to Overcome the Odds
Recent release “Saving Jace” from Page Publishing author R. F. Green is a heartfelt and riveting tale of unexpected attraction between Navy SEAL Jace and archaeologist Riva. Despite their initial reluctance to pursue a relationship, the two find themselves unable to resist, but must confront their own fears and insecurities while navigating the challenges of Jace's dangerous career.
New York, NY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. F. Green, who lives in Brooklyn with her husband of thirty-nine years, has completed her new book, “Saving Jace”: a gripping and captivating tale that centers around the romance between a Navy SEAL and an archaeologist that takes them both by surprise, leaving them grappling with unforeseen obstacles they must navigate if their relationship is to survive.
“When Jace headed to California for forty-eight hours on Navy business, the last thing he was looking for was a woman,” writes Green. “As a Navy SEAL who was also busy completing his PhD, he had no inclination for a one-night stand. Circumstance threw him together with the smart but shy Riva Montalvo, an archaeologist who works for the Smithsonian. While Jace had stopped looking for a relationship, Riva actively avoided men, but she had made a promise to her best friend to set aside her previous experience and be open to possibilities. With both of them in California, sparks fly. All too soon Jace is deployed and trouble finds them both. In this modern romance, both Jace and Riva learned to trust and let their love carry them to a place where neither has been before.”
Published by Page Publishing, R. F. Green’s riveting tale came to be after the author grew dissatisfied with the thousands of romance novels she read during the Covid-19 pandemic and her desire for characters who felt like real people. With its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, “Saving Jace” delivers a beautiful tale of love, courage, and resilience that will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very last page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Saving Jace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
