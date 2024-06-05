Author R. F. Green’s New Book, "Saving Jace," is an Enthralling Romance That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Trust in Each Other and Their Love to Overcome the Odds

Recent release “Saving Jace” from Page Publishing author R. F. Green is a heartfelt and riveting tale of unexpected attraction between Navy SEAL Jace and archaeologist Riva. Despite their initial reluctance to pursue a relationship, the two find themselves unable to resist, but must confront their own fears and insecurities while navigating the challenges of Jace's dangerous career.