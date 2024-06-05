Author William A. Cantoni’s New Book, “A Man of Many Faces An Amazing True Story,” Shares the Author’s Life-Changing and Spiritual Journey to Finding a Life Led by Jesus
Recent release “A Man of Many Faces An Amazing True Story” from Page Publishing author William A. Cantoni takes readers on a journey throughout the author’s life and shows how God repeatedly forgives a man like him, time and time again, who made just about every possible mistake in life.
Lancaster, CA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William A. Cantoni, who started writing this book when he was fifty-seven years old while he was doing time for the last time at Four-Mile-High Correctional Facility in Colorado, has completed his new book, “A Man of Many Faces An Amazing True Story”: a compelling work that shares how the author became a pool hustler, liar, cheat, manipulator, womanizer, thief, and a character by the name of Billy Bojangles. It also shares how the author became a Born-Again Christian. Now at seventy-eight years old, he is an Elder in the Family Church International.
Author William A. Cantoni shares, “Jesus was always there smiling and laughing at me. I always thought and used to say that I was one of the Good Lord’s favorite toys because He was so often playing with me. It seems like I’ve been trained all my life for this moment. When I look back on my life, I always shake my head a little and laugh at myself because of all the stupid things I put myself through and I survived. As my life went on, I continued to get myself into trouble, and the Good Lord would always reel me back in. Thank you Jesus! I believe I am finally where He wants me in life, praising Him and spreading the Good Word of His saving powers.”
Published by Page Publishing, William A. Cantoni’s powerful book is a testament to the forgiving powers of the Good Lord Almighty.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase “A Man of Many Faces An Amazing True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
