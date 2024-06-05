Author Bradley Lawton’s New Book, "To Hell and Back Safe," is a Stirring Memoir Detailing the Author's Journey from the Depths of Addiction to Success and Sobriety

Recent release "To Hell and Back Safe" from Page Publishing author Bradley Lawton is a testament of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of redemption that follows the author throughout his cycle of addiction as he works to achieve sobriety and overcome countless obstacles in order to forge a life of his own design, free from his inner demons.