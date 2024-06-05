Author Bradley Lawton’s New Book, "To Hell and Back Safe," is a Stirring Memoir Detailing the Author's Journey from the Depths of Addiction to Success and Sobriety
Recent release "To Hell and Back Safe" from Page Publishing author Bradley Lawton is a testament of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of redemption that follows the author throughout his cycle of addiction as he works to achieve sobriety and overcome countless obstacles in order to forge a life of his own design, free from his inner demons.
New York, NY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bradley Lawton, a loving husband and successful businessman, as well as a past president of his local builders' association and a residing board member of his local neighborhood association, has completed his new book, "To Hell and Back Safe": a poignant and engaging account of how the author managed to rise above the relentless grips of addiction in order to find sobriety later in life and achieve his ultimate goals.
Born in Naples, Florida, in 1963, author Bradley Lawton spent most of his childhood in various parts of Florida, growing up with aspirations of becoming an astronaut or an FBI agent. However, his life slowly spiraled out of control from that moment his family introduced him to marijuana at age twelve. At the age of seventeen, Andy found himself in prison, and upon his release, he would continue to battle alcohol and drug addiction most of his adult life. Eventually, the author found work as a laborer in the construction business, working his way up in the industry and earning his State of Florida building contractor's license at the age of twenty-seven. He would earn his living as a contractor until the age of fifty mostly specializing in commercial and residential remodeling, later investing in another successful business.
"My purpose in writing this book and relating my life story is for two reasons," writes Lawton. "My first reason is to give hope to people who may have gone through similar circumstances I found myself in and endured. Hope that life can get better financially, spiritually, and emotionally. I believe this can be done no matter what you have endured and what you may have been through. If you stick around long enough in this book, you will certainly see that achieving your goals, achieving peace, and enjoyment in life are always within reach no matter where you came from or what you went through.
"My second reason for writing is to give some understanding as to what some people endure in life and what makes them who they are. To help understand why some people may have troubles with the legal system at a young age or contributing factors of alcoholism or addiction."
Published by Page Publishing, Bradley Lawton's enthralling tale will take readers through the highs and lows of the author's remarkable life, where they'll discover his resilience, his tenacity, and his unwavering belief in the possibility of redemption. From the depths of despair to the pinnacle of success, "To Hell and Back Safe" is a powerful story of the transformative power of the human spirit and the enduring promise of second chances.
