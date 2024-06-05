Author Lori J. Brooks’s New Book, "The Heart of Nursing," is an Eye-Opening and Captivating Memoir That Takes Readers Through the Author’s Career as a Nurse

Recent release “The Heart of Nursing” from Covenant Books author Lori J. Brooks is a riveting and engaging account that follows the author over the course of more than twenty years as she navigates a profession in nursing, revealing all sorts of experiences in patient care that the average person is often unaware of.