Authors Laura Britton and Popper’s New Book, “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” is a Heartwarming and Engaging Tale of Love, Compassion, Support, and Friendship

Recent release “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton and Popper is an adorable tale that centers around Popper, an adventurous dog who realizes his friend Princess is upset one day. After Princess reveals her favorite teddy bear was destroyed, Popper helps to console her while her toy is mended.