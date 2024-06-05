Authors Laura Britton and Popper’s New Book, “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” is a Heartwarming and Engaging Tale of Love, Compassion, Support, and Friendship
Recent release “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton and Popper is an adorable tale that centers around Popper, an adventurous dog who realizes his friend Princess is upset one day. After Princess reveals her favorite teddy bear was destroyed, Popper helps to console her while her toy is mended.
Crowley, TX, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laura Britton and Popper have completed their new book, “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!”: a charming and delightful tale that follows Popper as he does everything that he can to help support his friend during a difficult time.
“Encouraged by his ‘Popper Loves You’ group on the Nextdoor app, we bring you Popper’s first book in his series of ‘Popper’s Tails,’” writes Laura. “Our goal is to spread love, kindness, understanding, and many more positivities throughout the world. We welcome you to be a part of our love-sharing family on our journey to positively impact the world, starting with you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Britton and Popper’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Popper’s journey to help comfort his friend in their time of need. Full of vibrant artwork and timeless lessons about friendship and helping others, “Popper’s Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” encourages young readers to embrace the values of love, kindness, and understanding in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Popper's Tails: Oh No, Teddy!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
