Edwin Lupberger’s New Book, "Serendipitous Management," Follows the Author as He Reflects on His Time in the Power Industry Amidst a Changing Corporate Landscape
New Orleans, LA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Edwin Lupberger, who spent forty-years working in the US electric power industry and played an active role in setting both industry and national regulations and policy, has completed his most recent book, “Serendipitous Management”: a fascinating overview of the author’s experiences in working as an industry leader within the electric power industry, including the struggles he faced and the choices he was made in order to manage his company to achieve incredible success.
After receiving an MBA from Emory University, author Edwin Lupberger began his career as a financial analyst at the Southern Company in Atlanta, rising to chief financial officer of one of their subsidiaries in Pensacola. Eventually, the author spent six years with Entergy, then known as Middle South Utilities in New Orleans, eventually becoming chief executive officer. Under his leadership, the company was transformed organizationally from a regional utility to become one of the industry’s largest, with holdings in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South America. Since retirement from Entergy, he has been active in his church, community service, and philanthropy and has had a robust intellectual life focused on philosophy and theology.
In “Serendipitous Management,” Edwin Lupberger takes the reader on a journey through the last half of the twentieth century, using his personal experience in the power industry to describe the changes in corporate business during this period. The author describes his career and the serendipitous events that shaped it with experiences at multiple levels of management with several organizations of various sizes and maturity.
Over his career, he evolved to become a CEO of a major regional electric utility. He describes how he was initially faced with a company burdened by escalating costs of construction of multiple nuclear power facilities during the period of record-raising construction costs and interest rates at historic levels. He discusses the unique conditions facing the company that became Entergy and how regulatory and legal challenges complicated an already difficult financial and technical challenge.
The story tells of overseeing the then-largest electric industry merger to date and following the financial challenge of the successful completion of four nuclear power stations financed in a nationally adverse political climate and stressed financial markets. The author describes the events and the efforts needed to shepherd the virtually bankrupt company from a decentralized corporate structure to a uniquely managed, financially strong corporate entity.
Published by Fulton Books, Edwin Lupberger’s book draws upon the author’s expensive professional career and personal experiences to take a poignant look at what it takes to be a true leader, presenting a compelling success story with valuable lessons that still hold true to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Serendipitous Management” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
