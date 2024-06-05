Marcie Sharpe’s Newly Released “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” is a Compelling and Inspirational Memoir

“He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcie Sharpe is a powerful memoir that delves into themes of trauma, faith, and healing, chronicling the author's journey through severe psychological struggles and the divine intervention that led to her recovery.