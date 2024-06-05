Marcie Sharpe’s Newly Released “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” is a Compelling and Inspirational Memoir
“He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcie Sharpe is a powerful memoir that delves into themes of trauma, faith, and healing, chronicling the author's journey through severe psychological struggles and the divine intervention that led to her recovery.
New York, NY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control,” a poignant and inspiring account of personal triumph and spiritual healing, is the creation of published author, Marcie Sharpe.
Sharpe shares, “Marcie was desperate to find out what was wrong with her. The constant depression with antidepressants and tranquilizers since the age of twelve; too many suicide attempts to count; migraines that caused her to hit her head against the wall; lost time she could not remember; and numerous psychiatrists, but no answers. There had to be an answer.
“Almost by accident she starts seeing a Christian psychologist who wants to find the answer too. Her feeling of losing control; her rapid mood swings; her nightmares about a closet door; these all led to an unexpected discovery. A poem she wrote in therapy led them to believe that her inner child was hiding in a closet. But why? A dream revealed a closet full of children that she was hiding. Twenty-seven of them to be exact. Who were they? What did this mean? More therapy revealed that they were all parts of her. Alternate personalities that had lived through: the sexual abuse as a child by her father and others, the rejection by her mother, who blamed her - a three year old; the horrifying rituals of a satanic cult; the torture she endured from them; the rapes, even by a religious clergyman. It all spelled out Multiple Personality Disorder.
“She had dissociated and alters were created to live through the horror and terror of her childhood. She would have to relive these memories that they had been keeping. Only through the help of God, and the caring therapists, was she able to live through the eleven years of therapy.
“Interesting and suspenseful as the discoveries are made and inspirational as God puts the pieces back together to make one whole person.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcie Sharpe’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith, providing hope and inspiration to readers facing their own battles.
Consumers can purchase “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sharpe shares, “Marcie was desperate to find out what was wrong with her. The constant depression with antidepressants and tranquilizers since the age of twelve; too many suicide attempts to count; migraines that caused her to hit her head against the wall; lost time she could not remember; and numerous psychiatrists, but no answers. There had to be an answer.
“Almost by accident she starts seeing a Christian psychologist who wants to find the answer too. Her feeling of losing control; her rapid mood swings; her nightmares about a closet door; these all led to an unexpected discovery. A poem she wrote in therapy led them to believe that her inner child was hiding in a closet. But why? A dream revealed a closet full of children that she was hiding. Twenty-seven of them to be exact. Who were they? What did this mean? More therapy revealed that they were all parts of her. Alternate personalities that had lived through: the sexual abuse as a child by her father and others, the rejection by her mother, who blamed her - a three year old; the horrifying rituals of a satanic cult; the torture she endured from them; the rapes, even by a religious clergyman. It all spelled out Multiple Personality Disorder.
“She had dissociated and alters were created to live through the horror and terror of her childhood. She would have to relive these memories that they had been keeping. Only through the help of God, and the caring therapists, was she able to live through the eleven years of therapy.
“Interesting and suspenseful as the discoveries are made and inspirational as God puts the pieces back together to make one whole person.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcie Sharpe’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith, providing hope and inspiration to readers facing their own battles.
Consumers can purchase “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Put All My Pieces Back Together: God Was Always In Control,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories