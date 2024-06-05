Lynn McIntosh’s Newly Released “The History of Frogs” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Resilience

“The History of Frogs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn McIntosh is an exhilarating dystopian novel that follows young Prudence Daniels as she navigates a world overrun by robotic creatures created from African clawed frog eggs. Amidst the chaos, Prudence discovers hope and courage through her encounters with a brilliant computer specialist named Tom and her journey to reunite with her father.