Lynn McIntosh’s Newly Released “The History of Frogs” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Resilience
“The History of Frogs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn McIntosh is an exhilarating dystopian novel that follows young Prudence Daniels as she navigates a world overrun by robotic creatures created from African clawed frog eggs. Amidst the chaos, Prudence discovers hope and courage through her encounters with a brilliant computer specialist named Tom and her journey to reunite with her father.
New York, NY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The History of Frogs”: gripping tale of survival and redemption in a dystopian world. “The History of Frogs” is the creation of published author, Lynn McIntosh, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a degree in English education from the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree in exceptional education from the University of Wyoming.
McIntosh shares, “Young Prudence Daniels lives in a United States devastated by terrorists who have created small robots. African clawed frog’s eggs were used to develop robots with artificial intelligence. These robots destroy everything in their paths. Only specially developed domes protect newly forming cities and crops.
“When Prudence’s grandmother dies, she is taken to a nearby city to work for the evil Smyrnaff family. The Smyrnaff family rules the city with an iron fist. The citizens are forced to work for the wealthy family while they live in poverty. Fortunately, she meets the man who her father sent to save her from the attack. Tom is a brilliant computer specialist who has learned to use the frogs for good. He also knows the journey Prudence must take to find her father.
“Prudence travels across the United States to share Tom’s Frog Bots with others. As she travels, she learns about her own history and grows in her faith in God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn McIntosh’s new book captivates readers with its blend of suspense, adventure, and faith-filled storytelling. With its compelling narrative and engaging characters, “The History of Frogs” offers readers an unforgettable journey through a world on the brink of destruction. Set against a backdrop of devastation and oppression, the novel explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the power of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “The History of Frogs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The History of Frogs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
