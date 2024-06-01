Daugherty Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status
St. Louis, MO, June 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status. This designation recognizes that Daugherty has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.
AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.
Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates Daugherty as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.
“We are proud to achieve the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status and are committed to continuing to grow our relationship with AWS,” said Ron Daugherty, CEO of Daugherty Business Solutions. “This AWS Competency demonstrates our team’s deep technical expertise and proven success in helping customers drive innovation by migrating and modernizing with AWS.”
Daugherty Business Solutions offers comprehensive solutions for workload migrations and modernization. Their deep technical expertise in AWS, cloud architecture and enterprise technology systems assists in guiding organizations through the complex journey of transformation, migration and modernization. By aligning technology initiatives and priorities to business outcomes, Daugherty helps businesses optimize costs, reduce technical debt and enhance operational efficiency. Whether it’s migrating legacy applications to the cloud or modernizing existing systems, our proven methodologies, core capabilities and Agile delivery processes empower organizations to achieve successful outcomes.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
