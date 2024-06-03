Wynona’s House Announces Appointment of Robert Crocker as New CEO: Robert’s Wealth of Experience Includes Over 20 Years of Experience in the Non-Profit Sector

The Board of Trustees of Wynona’s House, the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Essex County, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Crocker, MPA, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of diverse experience in the non-profit sector and a decade-long history with Wynona’s House, Robert’s appointment comes with the full support of the selection committee and the Board of Trustees. Wynona’s House invites the public to meet Robert at the Steel Magnolia Soiree.