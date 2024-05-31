Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Introduces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, is proud to recognize their newest members who have been included in its online publication for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory Online website:
Catoria Holder--Healthcare
Allen R. Pierson--Railroad, Welding
Matthew C. Washington--Software- EMS Field
Mashiur Bhuiyan--Energy and Engineering
Andrew Shoulders--Luxury Fashion
Jordan L. Keck--Residential Cleaning
James Crockett Terry--Education
Mohan K. Pillai--Healthcare
Travinksky K. Seay--Health and Fitness
Jerry P. Leary--Landscaping
Steve D. Meilinger--Hospitality
Ausrine Schneider--Dental Care
Karen R. Mansdoerfer--Home Furnishings
Arlis Walker--Entertainment
Joseph Daniels--Government/Cybersecurity
Danbert Nobacon--Entertainment
Richard A. Druckman--Photography
Phillip M. Bailey--E-commerce, Food and Beverage
Stephen J. Joyce--IT
Henry D. Fusco--Accounting/Literary Works
Salvatore P. Simonetta--Military/Defense
Charles A. Thomas--Automotive
Rajiv Ramakrishnan--Architecture
Joseph Marshall--Construction
James C. Holloway--Healthcare- Parenteral nutrition
Julius A. Kawarsky--Education
Johnny C. Nichols--Construction
Terry Greene--Entertainment
Christopher A. Hawkins--Funeral Services
Gary B. Andersen--Business consulting
Joseph James McMillan--Real Estate
Eric Ryan--Healthcare Transportation
Zaykaya Thomas Coles--Translation
Patrice A. Mitsos--Wealth Management
Paul R. Villalobos--Fire Safety
Ursula Seville Draper--Entertainment and Media
Susan Louisa Todd--Utilities
Han Choi--Healthcare
Donna J. Cartwright--Healthcare
Edward R. Martin--Utility/Energy
William Lewis--Research Science
Geary Falk--Construction
David E. Lowe--Education
Samuel D. Kim--Religion/Theology
Frederick M. Durso--Insurance
Abdul S. Alsahli--Construction
Anthony Easter--Law Enforcement
Bill Kelley--Sanitation/Construction
Neysa L. Lewis--Life Coaching
Shannon R. Gidcumb--Education
MarVie Lee Hill--Mental Health Care
Vadim Kovalenko--Entertainment
Paul and Bonnie Maher--Construction
Matthew D. Pappen--Wastewater Treatment
Sheila S. Crump--Religious Outreach
Ronald Buford--Religious Outreach, Social Justice
Tauhid Islam--Hospitality
Ruozheng Donald Tan--Finance
Gary D. Brown--Science
Jeff Simon--Arts and Entertainment
Richard H. Baker--Government
John G. Siolas--Education
Brenyale J. Norman-Holt--Healthcare
Cesar Cevallos--Hospitality and Trade Shows
Jeff Namian--Literary Works
Deborah L. Grant--Real Estate
George F. Gianforcaro--Forensic Engineering
William E. Polk--Industrial Cleaning, Wastewater Treatment
T.T. Gallo--Aviation
Wonkemi Gongar--Life Coaching
Larry E. Toalston--Aerospace
Kevin Porter Floyd--Behavioral Healthcare
Christopher J. Braman--Construction
Sreenivasa S. Moorty--Medicine
Franklin Westbrook--Technology and Filtration Technologies
Harish Manyam--Healthcare
Kinte Allah Grant--Government and Agriculture
Wiley Dale Gregg--Oil and Gas
James A. Klug--Manufacturing
Sandra L. Clabaugh--Agriculture
Dora Maria Abreu--Technology Leadership
Todd B. Mellott--Transpiration and Logistics
Robin S. Knight--Construction
James Wallace Davis--Aviation
Mark J. Wootton--Real Estate
Maxine Lopez--Property Management/Construction/HVAC
Erik Brown--Arts and Literature
Andrew M. Watson--Boating and marine supply
Suella Taylor--Healthcare
Scott Forman--Healthcare
David J. Kudish--Financial Services
Michelle D. Hixon--Real Estate and Property Management
Steven M. Burgo--Nonprofit/ Youth Services
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
