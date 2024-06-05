CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions

CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more.