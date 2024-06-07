Author Frantzy C. Armand’s New Book, "One Judge," is a Great Read That Will Teach Readers How to Work Towards the Ultimate Goal of Reaching the So-Called Better Life
Recent release “One Judge” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Frantzy C. Armand is a compelling read designed to be the ultimate vehicle to help readers reach God more easily throughout their daily lives, aiding them in their quest to cultivate a relationship with a higher power beyond the flesh to decipher the world around them.
New York, NY, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frantzy C. Armand, an outgoing author who uses his writing as an outlet to connect with the world, has completed her new book, “One Judge”: a powerful guide to help uplift readers on explore how to better tolerate and manage one’s inner demons and temptations in order to live a more fulfilling life.
“Gods’ way you may think you are ignorant to,” writes Armand. “You would be correct if you conclude your understanding before you die. Because the fact of the matter is, you are surrounded by truths that were covered after they were exposed. This devious practice began since history wanted to end being wrong or defied. Some took that now could be bettered as a blessing from the future, while others saw it as spit in the face—that their life, no matter how great it became or how minimal it remained, was just an example for the successor. This is the beginning of using creativity as more than a tool of adaptation. Now come together, children, or better yet, become the only agreeable sound that will allow all who want listen, to hear.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Frantzy C. Armand enlightening work is a powerful tool that will help readers in their pursuit of a more complete and fulfilling existence that is in line with God’s desire for them and his ultimate salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "One Judge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
