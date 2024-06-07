Author Frantzy C. Armand’s New Book, "One Judge," is a Great Read That Will Teach Readers How to Work Towards the Ultimate Goal of Reaching the So-Called Better Life

Recent release “One Judge” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Frantzy C. Armand is a compelling read designed to be the ultimate vehicle to help readers reach God more easily throughout their daily lives, aiding them in their quest to cultivate a relationship with a higher power beyond the flesh to decipher the world around them.