Authors Frances J Tolbert & Dayna Imara Defoe’s New Book, "A Cool Eyeglass Party," Follows a Young Girl Who Worries About Being the Only One in Her Class to Wear Glasses

Page Publishing has recently released a new book by authors Frances J Tolbert and Dayna Imara Defoe. It is a charming story, “A Cool Eyeglass Party” that centers around Dayna, a first grader, who was told by her family ophthalmologist that she must wear glasses to see better in school. Dayna, concerned about being different, refuses to wear her glasses. Her parents help her become more confident and she gains the acceptance of her peers.