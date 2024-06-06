Authors Frances J Tolbert & Dayna Imara Defoe’s New Book, "A Cool Eyeglass Party," Follows a Young Girl Who Worries About Being the Only One in Her Class to Wear Glasses
Page Publishing has recently released a new book by authors Frances J Tolbert and Dayna Imara Defoe. It is a charming story, “A Cool Eyeglass Party” that centers around Dayna, a first grader, who was told by her family ophthalmologist that she must wear glasses to see better in school. Dayna, concerned about being different, refuses to wear her glasses. Her parents help her become more confident and she gains the acceptance of her peers.
Laurel, MD, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frances J Tolbert and Dayna Imara Defoe, a grandmother and granddaughter duo enjoy writing children’s books that reflect Dayna’s experiences in life. This is the second book in the Dayna Book Series called, “A Cool Eyeglass Party.” It is a heartfelt story of a young first grade girl who experiences blurred vision while at school and her family ophthalmologist recommends that she wear glasses to see better in school. Dayna becomes concerned about how her classmates will react to this new change, so she is hesitant to wear her glasses. She imagines her classmates not accepting her. Dayna and her parents plan a special party to help her gain confidence.
Originally from Rochester, New York, Frances J Tolbert is a retired educator who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in English, as well as a master’s degree in reading. She relocated to San Diego, California, to pursue additional graduate work in administration while continuing her career as an educator in the San Diego Unified School system. Eventually, Frances returned to the East Coast and spent more than twenty years in Maryland, Prince George’s County Public Schools, which included eleven years as principal.
Dayna Imara Defoe is the only grandchild of author Frances J Tolbert, and currently attends middle school. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, swimming, playing volleyball, dancing, traveling, singing. She also enjoys participating in special holiday programs and spending time with family and friends. Dayna is currently a member of the National Junior Honor Roll Society.
Published by Page Publishing, Frances J Tolbert and Dayna Imara Defoe’s riveting tale is the second book in the “Dayna Book” series and reflects Dayna’s true feelings about being the only student in her first-grade classroom to wear glasses. With colorful artwork to help bring this story to life, Frances and Dayna share “A Cool Eyeglasses Party” in the hope of promoting feelings of acceptance for students with differences in the classroom.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Cool Eyeglass Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
