Author Sherry Chappell’s New Book, "Mirror Image," is a Fascinating Story About Identical Twin Sisters with Conflicting Values
Recent release “Mirror Image” from Page Publishing author Sherry Chappell is an intriguing story based on a case of mistaken identity.
Mooresburg, TN, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Chappell, a retired teacher and first-time author, has completed her new book, “Mirror Image”: an interesting story about identical twin sisters. A man confuses the identity of the sisters and sets in motion a chain of events that leads to an intriguing story based upon mistaken identity.
Author Sherry Chappell lives lakeside with her three-legged cat, Mouser, near Mooresburg, Tennessee. She is a talented baker and enjoys creating stories for children and adults. She has always had a love for animals and hopes this book encourages children to become successful pet owners.
Chappell writes, “The sharp blast of a horn reminded Anne that her mind should be on her driving and the traffic, instead of the personal problems awaiting her at home. Home was a strange word to use for a place she’d only seen in photos her mother had mailed to her at school.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherry Chappell’s dynamic tale draws readers in and invites them to discover how the twins’ story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "Mirror Image" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Categories