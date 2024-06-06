Author Shawn Paul Jones’s New Book, "Divinity at a Distance," is a Reflective Novel Exploring Controversial Topics About Humanity’s Existence and Life in the Universe
Recent release “Divinity at a Distance” from Page Publishing author Shawn Paul Jones is a profound journey of self-discovery and enlightenment that invites readers from all walks of life to explore the age-old question of humanity's place in the cosmos and reconsider conventional notions about one’s understanding of the divine.
Harrison, AR, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shawn Paul Jones, author of “Life and a Silver Spoon,” “A Haunted House in Kansas,” and “Superstition over Reason,” has completed his new book, “Divinity at a Distance”: a thought-provoking narrative that strives to challenge readers and inspire them to confront the complexities of faith, purpose, and the enigmatic nature of divinity.
“Since the beginning of time, looking up into the heavens has always given life in the universe a sense of complacency and a feeling of purpose,” writes Jones. “There was nothing within the laws of nature they felt would otherwise change the course of things. Yet when the cosmic riddle they felt was meant for them began to do the unexpected relative to what they truly wanted and desire, it can be as if God is never what you really think it is in the grander scheme of things.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn Paul Jones’s writings will captivate readers as he delves deeper into the mysteries of the universe and probes the boundaries of human knowledge and imagination with each turn of the page. Serving as an exploration of the unknown and a quest for meaning amidst the vastness of existence, “Divinity at a Distance” promises to spark contemplation, inspire awe, and ignite a sense of wonder in readers who approach it with an open mind.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Divinity at a Distance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
