Author Shawn Paul Jones’s New Book, "Divinity at a Distance," is a Reflective Novel Exploring Controversial Topics About Humanity’s Existence and Life in the Universe

Recent release “Divinity at a Distance” from Page Publishing author Shawn Paul Jones is a profound journey of self-discovery and enlightenment that invites readers from all walks of life to explore the age-old question of humanity's place in the cosmos and reconsider conventional notions about one’s understanding of the divine.