Unexpected Products Welcomes Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry, Amid Innovative Product Release

Unexpected Products, a parent company of Toucan Cocktails, the pioneer in the ready-to-drink beverage industry, has expanded its leadership and operations team with the addition of Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry. His expertise will support daily operations and strategy to redefine financial management, operational efficiency, and strategic growth in the innovative CPG hub of Unexpected Products.