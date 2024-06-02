Unexpected Products Welcomes Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry, Amid Innovative Product Release
Unexpected Products, a parent company of Toucan Cocktails, the pioneer in the ready-to-drink beverage industry, has expanded its leadership and operations team with the addition of Chief Operating Officer, John F. Terry. His expertise will support daily operations and strategy to redefine financial management, operational efficiency, and strategic growth in the innovative CPG hub of Unexpected Products.
Dallas, TX, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unexpected Products, the parent company of Toucan Cocktails, a pioneer in the ready-to-drink beverage industry, has expanded its leadership and operations team with the addition of Chief Operating Officer John Terry. The founder of the advisory firm ChurchillTerry, John brings nearly three decades of multifaceted financial and entrepreneurial experience to this role having worked with dozens of entrepreneurs and owner-managed businesses from inception through growth and exit in prior years.
His experience in corporate finance, capital formation, strategy and operations will serve as a driving force within Unexpected Products where he’ll oversee both the financial and operational aspects of the company.
"We are beyond blessed to have someone with the combined experience and passion come lead our operations,” John Dallager, Co-founder/CEO at Unexpected Products, said. “John's visionary approach to finance and business growth is exactly what Unexpected Products needs as we embark on this next phase of expansion and innovation.”
Before joining the team, Terry was an instrumental figure assisting with millions of dollars in financing and transaction decisions, frequently working with funds, investment groups, family offices, and high net worth individuals as well as corporate clients. Very much a hands-on advisor, he has served in a variety of executive roles in his career, leveraging successful stints in both sales and engineering in addition to his finance and advisory work. Passionate about higher education, John has taught over 2,000 graduate students at SMU Cox (entrepreneurship, private equity and venture capital) where the concept came to his attention first as a project in his capstone class by the co-founders.
“A key tenant I teach on early-stage investing is having the right people in the deal. John and Steven are definitely the right people in the deal as are the team members they’ve subsequently added,” says Terry. “I’m impressed with their innovative thinking in the ready-to-drink space and am honored to work alongside such a passionate and energetic team.”
