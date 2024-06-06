Author Sheri L. Pinckney’s New Book, "Bryce," is an Inspiring Tale That Centers Around a Disabled Teen Who Refuses to Let the Bullying from His Classmates Keep Him Down

Recent release “Bryce” from Covenant Books author Sheri L. Pinckney is a captivating story that centers around a teenage boy who is bullied by his classmates due to his disability and use of a wheelchair. Despite this, Bryce chooses to rise above the bullying and work hard to overcome his struggles.