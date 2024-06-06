Author Sheri L. Pinckney’s New Book, "Bryce," is an Inspiring Tale That Centers Around a Disabled Teen Who Refuses to Let the Bullying from His Classmates Keep Him Down
Recent release “Bryce” from Covenant Books author Sheri L. Pinckney is a captivating story that centers around a teenage boy who is bullied by his classmates due to his disability and use of a wheelchair. Despite this, Bryce chooses to rise above the bullying and work hard to overcome his struggles.
Hollywood, SC, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sheri L. Pinckney, who enjoys baking, doing hair, and making rugs, but considers crocheting to be her all-time favorite pastime, has completed her new book, “Bryce”: a heartwarming story of a young teen who, despite his disabilities, rises above his daily challenges, including being bullied by others, to prove to both him and his classmates he is not less than everyone else.
Bryce is a young teen struggling to deal with everyday life. It doesn’t help that he has special needs. Although being bullied and put down daily by others, he finds the courage and strength to prove everyone wrong and show them that he too can overcome struggles just as well as a normal child. Always remembering and keeping his mom’s voice in his head with words of encouragement, he does just that.
“Far too often, children with special needs get looked over or not looked at, at all,” writes Sheri. “Sometimes they are referred to as being ‘too much to deal with,’ and that isn’t always true. It takes a special kind of person to deal with / take care of a child with special needs. With that being said, all of the needs aren’t the same and all of the children are not the same. There are wheelchair-bound children who can see, hear, and talk, and then there are some who can’t do any of that, let alone eat solid foods. There are children with autism/Asperger’s who don’t take too well to new things (places, people, food, and the like). There are children with down syndrome who may look a little different, but it doesn’t necessarily make them any different. Although these children may come in different shapes, sizes, and forms, it doesn’t mean that they are any less of a child than the next.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sheri L. Pinckney’s new book is inspired by the author’s work with special needs students, as well as her desire to help others see children for who they are, beyond their disabilities or limitations.
Readers can purchase “Bryce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
