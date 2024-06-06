Author Carl W. Basden’s New Book, "Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Author’s Leadership Model He Developed
Recent release “Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide: A Complement to the book Leadership That Makes an IMPACT” from Covenant Books author Carl W. Basden is a fascinating guide that presents a tool designed by the author to help readers from all walks of life reach their highest potential as leaders.
Starkville, MS, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carl W. Basden, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent his career in telecommunications with South Central Bell, BellSouth, and AT&T, has completed his new book, “Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide: A Complement to the book Leadership That Makes an IMPACT”: a thorough dive into the author’s own proven model to help readers improve their skills as a leader in whatever leadership capacity they might find themselves.
A native of Mississippi, author Carl W. Basden holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University, as well as an MBA from Mississippi College. After living and working in a number of places throughout the South, Carl and his wife, Sharia, currently reside in Starkville, Mississippi. Serving the Lord and being involved in the local church have always been priorities for Carl and Sharia, and the author has taught Bible study groups for most of his adult life and served in various leadership capacities, including serving as board chairman for the Mississippi State University chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Leadership That Makes an IMPACT” presents a practical leadership model that is easy to understand, remember, and apply, that was developed by the author’s personal experiences and his recognition of the key factors that contribute to the making of great leaders. The model is designed to help leaders improve their skills in whatever leadership role they find themselves—whether in business, in the church, or at home. In this Bible study guide, the author explains how the components of the model are supported by Scripture and how the Christian faith can empower leaders to lead with conviction.
“The purpose of this Bible study guide is to provide a format to discuss the components of the model and examine what the Bible says about those components,” writes Basden. “The study is designed to promote discussion so that the participants can learn from one another. Practical tips from the examples and illustrations in the book are provided at the conclusion of each lesson. These are intended to serve as simple reminders to help the participant in daily implementation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl W. Basden’s new book presents discussion questions alongside the author’s model to help readers in their participation and further grow their leadership skills. Engaging and thought-provoking, Basden shares his guide in the hope that is will be used to strengthen one’s leadership capabilities as they develop in their role, whether it be in their career, their church, or their family life.
Readers can purchase “Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide: A Complement to the book Leadership That Makes an IMPACT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
