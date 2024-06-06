Author Carl W. Basden’s New Book, "Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Author’s Leadership Model He Developed

Recent release “Leadership That Makes an IMPACT Bible Study Guide: A Complement to the book Leadership That Makes an IMPACT” from Covenant Books author Carl W. Basden is a fascinating guide that presents a tool designed by the author to help readers from all walks of life reach their highest potential as leaders.