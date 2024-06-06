Author Joseph Barnard’s New Book, "Alcoholics Redeemed," Reveals the Transformative Power of Faith and Fellowship in Overcoming Addiction to Find True Redemption

Recent release “Alcoholics Redeemed” from Covenant Books author Joseph Barnard is a compelling look at the ways in which the group Alcoholics Redeemed works with its members to help them overcome the struggles of alcohol addiction through faith and spiritual transformation, presenting testimonials of redemption and hope to those struggling with alcoholism.