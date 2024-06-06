Author Joseph Barnard’s New Book, "Alcoholics Redeemed," Reveals the Transformative Power of Faith and Fellowship in Overcoming Addiction to Find True Redemption
Recent release “Alcoholics Redeemed” from Covenant Books author Joseph Barnard is a compelling look at the ways in which the group Alcoholics Redeemed works with its members to help them overcome the struggles of alcohol addiction through faith and spiritual transformation, presenting testimonials of redemption and hope to those struggling with alcoholism.
Atwater, CA, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Barnard has completed his new book, “Alcoholics Redeemed”: a thought-provoking look at the titular fellowship which focuses on helping those suffering from alcoholism to truly find life through a spiritual experience with God, leading to a true path towards redemption and a new beginning.
“Alcoholics Redeemed is a fellowship of men, women, family, and friends who have once suffered or know someone suffering from alcoholism,” writes Bernard. “To show others how we got out from under is the main purpose of our movement. Many do not understand that the true alcoholic is a very sick person. And besides, we are sure that our way of living has its advantages for all.
“Our stories testify to what our lives used to be like, the miracle that took place, and how wonderful our lives are now. If you have decided you want what we have and are willing to sacrifice anything to get it, then perhaps you are ready to follow directions. Remember, we are dealing with a deadly illness, and without God’s divine help, we are doomed. So trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Barnard’s new book offers a beacon of light in the darkness, reminding readers that redemption is possible for those who seek it. With its message of hope, healing, and spiritual renewal, “Alcoholics Redeemed” is a must-read for anyone seeking solace and support on their journey to recovery.
Readers can purchase “Alcoholics Redeemed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
